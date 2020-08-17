The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has announced its next cohort of Young Leadership Division Microgrant Program recipients.
Through its Microgrant Program, YLD looks to expand upon the Jewish Cleveland young adult community by empowering individuals or groups to create, plan, and host experiences for Jewish Clevelanders ages 22 to 45, according to a news release.
Recipients can receive up to $1,000 to support their projects per calendar year. Funding is available twice annually, with applications due in July and December.
“For more than three years, the microgrant program has helped dozens of Jewish Clevelanders create unique and personalized events for their peers,” Cameron Orlean, YLD board chair, said in the release. “So many of these projects have become beloved events within our local Jewish young adult community, and the YLD Board and I are proud to play a part. Our July 2020 recipients really showcase the creativity and depth these programs can provide.”
July 2020 recipients are:
• Matthew Fieldman of Beachwood, who will host “Rekindle: Cleveland’s Black Jewish Dialogue Fellowship”
• Jennie Becker of Shaker Heights, who will host a virtual screening and discussion of “Toxic: A Black Woman’s Story”
• Madison Jackson of Solon, who will host Global Jewish Pen Pal Program
• Aaron Wolkoff of Beachwood, representing B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s BJ Atid, who will host a virtual paint party by Artist at Heart
• Annie Weinstein of Cleveland, representing Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Fairmount Young Professionals, who will host Jew Year’s Eve, a social program for young adults during Rosh Hashanah.
For more information about the program, visit bit.ly/2E1gTZ7, or contact Leah Markowicz at lmarkowicz@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2905.