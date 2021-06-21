The Jewish Federation of Cleveland announced its next group of Young Leadership Division Microgrant Program recipients, a program that encourages Jewish young adults to organize innovative, community-building experiences for Jewish Clevelanders ages 22-45.
Through the YLD Microgrant Program, recipients receive up to $1,000 every year to support initiatives they devised to solve an identified problem or need in the local Jewish community. The initiatives connect young adults to Jewish Cleveland through one of the Federation’s four priorities: care for one another, prepare for the future, share our perspectives and repair our world.
“This year’s YLD Microgrant program recipients showcase the creativity of Jewish Cleveland’s young adult community,” Abbie Pappas, YLD board chair, said in a news release. “The YLD board and I are honored to be able to select programs that are engaging, diverse and will reach a significant number of Jewish Clevelanders.”
The following are the June 2021 YLD Microgrant Program Recipients:
• American Jewish Committee Cleveland ACCESS will host “Conversations with Cleveland’s Leaders,” an opportunity for Jewish young professionals to connect with Cleveland leaders from the civic, diplomatic, interfaith and intergroup communities.
• Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Fairmount Young Professionals will host “Jew Year’s Eve,” an event for young professionals to celebrate the high holidays.
• B’nai Jeshurun Congregation ATID will host “Kick off the New Year with a Hole in One,” a program to welcome new Clevelanders in their 20s and 30s to the community.
• Henry Samuels of Cleveland will host “An Interactive Look at Jewish Music: From Beta Israel to India,” a workshop to introduce young adults to different Jewish music from around the world.
• Moishe House and Partners in Torah will host “Torah on Tap,” a program for young professionals to participate in Jewish learning and dissecting Torah text.
• Samia Mansour of Richmond Heights and Ngozi Williams of Medina will host “Jews of Color: Cleveland,” an intentional community for Jews of Color in Cleveland to partake in Jewish rituals together.
For more information about the YLD Microgrant Program, visit bit.ly/3zwsmbh, or contact Jack Fuchsman at jfuchsman@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2880.