The Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised a record $33,105,529 in its 2021 Campaign for Jewish Needs.
Additionally, through a match opportunity from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the community raised $1 million for the Jewish Cleveland’s Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund, contributing to a grand total of $15,416,989 toward this COVID relief effort to date.
The Mandel Foundation matched every new or increased gift to the Campaign for Jewish Needs with a match to the COVID relief fund.
The campaign total represents 8,701 gifts from more than 12,000 donors, including 1,057 new donors.
These totals were shared at the virtual campaign closing celebration on Dec. 9.
“To say Jewish Cleveland is a special community would be putting it mildly,” Bradley A. Sherman, general chair of the 2021 Campaign for Jewish Needs said in a release. “It’s remarkable that, in a year filled with challenges and barriers not seen in generations, our community was able to stay connected and work together to raise the same record amount as we raised a year ago and ensure all those who are hurting right now continue to get the care and support they desperately need. On behalf of all those whose lives will be improved by this amazing communal support, I cannot begin to thank everyone who donated to this year’s campaign enough.”
Sherman will remain general chair for the 2022 Campaign for Jewish Needs.
“Conducting a successful campaign during a global pandemic is a major accomplishment and speaks volumes to the commitment to one another and to the future that permeates our diverse Jewish community,” said J. David Heller, Federation board chair, in the release. “It also is a testament to the strength and dedication of our volunteers, led by Bradley Sherman, who guided this Campaign in uncertain times with dedication, creativity, and enthusiasm.”
In addition to highlighting the community’s accomplishments of the 2021 campaign, virtual attendees also recognized Cameron and Dayna Orlean, recipients of the 2020 Ambassador Milton A. and Roslyn Z. Wolf Young Campaigner of the Year Award.
There were 710 donations that were bolstered by the Brunswick Bonus, which contributed $180 to the campaign to any donor who contributed $180 or more in the first 18 days of the campaign. The Brunswick Companies contributed the bonus.
The 303 high school and college students who participated in the campaign donated $16,477.
The 1,228 donors in the Young Leadership Division contributed $591,466.
The Women in Philanthropy division raised $4,699,697 from 2,906 donors.
While the total went up in the 2021 campaign from 2020’s previous record of $33,102,355, there were slightly fewer donors and gifts than last year’s campaign, which had 13,000 donors representing 9,869 gifts.