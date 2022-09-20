The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jewish Volunteer Network hosted its annual Fall Cemetery Cleanup Sept. 18 at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Ridge Road in Brooklyn.
Nearly 100 volunteers of all ages came together to help honor Jewish ancestors by raking, pruning and beautifying the cemetery. Ahead of the High Holy Days, the event was a mitzvah and opportunity to care for those who came before.
The morning concluded with remarks from Marty Shankle, Jewish Volunteer Network chair, and David Shifrin, chair of the Federation’s Commission on Cemetery Preservation, and all participants recited the Mourner’s Kaddish together.