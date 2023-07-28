The Jewish Federation of Cleveland hosted a LIFE & LEGACY Community Celebration July 9 at the Maltz Museum for program participants.
At the event, guests enjoyed brunch and entry to the Maltz Museum’s “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!” exhibit.
LIFE & LEGACY is a partnership program of the Federation and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation that empowers and invites the community to take responsibility for the future of Jewish Cleveland, according to a news release.
Through this initiative, Jewish Cleveland has secured over 300 legacy commitments for the community’s future. The Federation “is proud” to be participating in the LIFE & LEGACY program alongside its local beneficiary agencies: Bellefaire JCB, Cleveland Hillel, Fuchs Mizrachi School, Gross Schechter Day School, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Hillel at Kent State University, Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, Jewish Family Service Association, Maltz Museum, Mandel Jewish Community Center, Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School (formerly The Agnon School), Menorah Park, and Yeshiva Derech Hatorah, according to the release.