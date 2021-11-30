The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2022 Campaign for Jewish Needs will end Dec. 8 with a closing celebration on Zoom.
Titled “Here for Good,” general campaign chair Bradley A. Sherman told the Cleveland Jewish News that last year “here for good” felt more like a statement attesting to the community’s resiliency amid worldwide hardship. But this year, Sherman said the sentiment is much more than that.
“This year, it means more of a promise of our continued future,” he said. “It is a promise to generations that follow us, and to ourselves, that the Cleveland Jewish community will remain here with our support of organizations that make Cleveland a great place. What drives me is that celebration of what makes the Cleveland Jewish community a great place to live and what will make it stronger in the future.”
In his second year of serving as general campaign chair, Sherman said the closing celebration always brings excitement – especially in hearing what each division has accomplished for the campaign.
“I love being reminded of everyone’s unique work, especially following a year where we couldn’t be together,” he said. “A big part of this year’s campaign is the reminder to everyone that we are indeed a large community and we support what we’re trying to do here in Cleveland. I look forward to that sense of accomplishment that everyone involved in the campaign feels. There are a lot of people who make this possible, and this seems like a moment where we are all celebrating in the same direction.”
One of those people is attorney Abbie Papas, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division. She will be honored with the 2021 Amb. Milton A. and Roslyn Z. Wolf Young Campaigner of the Year Award. Papas is an associate at the Beachwood firm Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A. Sherman said she has been involved in several leadership positions at YLD for several years. But what makes her stand out isn’t her general involvement in the campaign, he said.
“Abbie just gave birth to a son recently, but everyone has life going on,” Sherman said. “What is special about Abbie is that she’s still maintained this high level of attention to the work that goes on and needs to go on. She gets the heart of it. To make things work, we have to find ways to support the community. And she does that by having conversations with her donors, but also with people she doesn’t even know.”
Sherman said Papas continually comes up with fresh ideas, and that she “emulates” the qualities that the Wolf Award was created in celebration of – being a passionate and exemplary young leader working towards the success of the yearly campaign.
Going forward, Sherman said he’s ready to see the Federation and its divisions hit the ground running following the closure event on Dec. 8. For the 2023 campaign, he said there is a need to continually build on the successes of prior campaign years to ensure a bright future for the Cleveland Jewish community.
“Practically, everything gets more expensive every year, so if the campaign stays the same, we’re falling behind,” he said. “But spiritually, we need to grow because we want the community to know we’re moving forward. A strong campaign, one that builds on its successes and goes further every year, that demonstrates we’re here and part of the community. We’re here for good, and always will be.”