The Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised a record $34,870,821 in its 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs, according to a Dec. 7 news release.
Announced Dec. 7 at the first campaign closing celebration back in person since the COVID-19 pandemic and held at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, the Federation said 1,896 gifts were new to the campaign. A total of 12,178 donors contributed to 8,890 gifts.
Of those donors and dollars raised, Women IN Philanthropy raised $4,836,854 from 3,083 donors; the Young Leadership Division raised $641,196 from 1,315 donors; and high school and college students raised $59,692 from 1,010 donors.
The total amount raised increased from last year’s $34,023,524 for a record amount.
Additionally, through the Mandel Match campaign from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the community has raised $5,558,812 for the Federation’s Ukraine/Ethiopia Emergency Rescue Fund to date. The Mandel Foundation committed to match every new or increased gift to the campaign up to $1.5 million.
Another match campaign, the Brunswick Bonus from Brunswick Companies of Garfield Heights, had 806 new donors participate in the match designed to inspire more household giving to the campaign. The company committed to contributing an additional $180 gift to the campaign for every family that made a new gift of any amount in the name of each household family member.
“The Campaign for Jewish Needs is a special time for our large and diverse community to come together and say ‘We are here for each other and we are here to make a difference,’” Beth Wain Brandon, chair of the 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs, said in the release. “The dollars raised during this year’s annual campaign will change and improve lives for tens of thousands of people, and that is due to the tremendous generosity of our Jewish Cleveland community.”
In her volunteer role, Brandon is responsible for providing leadership, vision and strategy for the Federation’s annual fundraising effort. She will remain general chair for next year’s campaign.
In addition to highlighting the community’s various accomplishments of the 2023 campaign, Rachel Glickman was recognized at the closing celebration as the recipient of the 2022 Ambassador Milton A. and Roslyn Z. Wolf Young Campaigner of the Year Award. Glickman served as the YLD Campaign vice chair with Jonathon Nisenboum.
“The commitment our community has to supporting Jews living in Cleveland and around the world is something we can be proud of,” Dan Zelman, Federation board chair, said in the release. “On behalf of our board of trustees and our community, I sincerely thank Beth Wain Brandon and all who volunteered across our diverse community for driving this year’s campaign to such extraordinary heights.”