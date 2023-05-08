Oren Baratz, senior vice president for external affairs at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, will speak at Cleveland Leadership Center’s The Way Forward Leader Lunch Break from noon to 12:30 p.m. May 10 via Zoom. The event is free.
Baratz will discuss “Politics and protests: Israel’s future in peril.” Recent moves by top officials in the Israeli government have sparked demonstrations and protests by hundreds of thousands across the country and Baratz will provide insight into the ongoing situation in Israel and the potential implications for their country and across the globe, according to a news release.
To register, visit bit.ly/3MT263E. For questions, call Rachel Ciomcia at 216-592-2280.