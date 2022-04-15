More than 70 community members baked over 100 casseroles to give to those at-risk for hunger for Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Good Deeds Day April 10.
The casseroles were delivered to five local social service agencies to distribute to those in need, including Thea Bowman Center, Salvation Army, Haven Home, Greater CLE Neighborhood Association and West Side Catholic Center - Moriah House.
Additionally, over 160 pounds of nonperishable food items were donated to Harvest for Hunger and 110 pounds of food items went to the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights.
To learn more about the Federation’s Jewish Volunteer Network, contact Susan Hyman at shyman@jewishcleveland.org or call 216-593-2887.