The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s board of trustees unanimously approved the 2022-23 Maurice Saltzman Youth Panel’s recommendations for grants totaling $45,000 to 18 organizations May 4, according to a news release.
Panelists and Solon High School juniors Ariella Kozlov and Abby Siff presented the recommendations on behalf of the panel of 30 Jewish high school juniors and seniors from public and private high schools across Cleveland.
“Federation is proud to offer such an important leadership opportunity to educate and inspire our youth,” Daniel N. Zelman, Federation board chair, said in the release. “As a community we owe a debt of gratitude to the Saltzman family for their foresight and generosity in perpetuating the legacy of Maurice Saltzman through this endowment fund, which has a meaningful impact on future leaders.”
Established in 1998 through a generous gift from Shirley Saltzman and her family in memory of the late Maurice Saltzman, the program is designed to help educate the next generation of Jewish community leadership – a passion of Maurice Saltzman, a past Federation board chair.
Each year, a new panel allocates up to $50,000 to worthy organizations – 85% of which are awarded to programs serving the Jewish community and 15% awarded to nonprofit programs serving the general community, the release stated. Through this experience, the participants learn about the philanthropic process and responding to community needs.
This year’s grants include: $4,000 to Bellefair JCB for at-risk, struggling families and youth who are experiencing crisis; $4,000 to The Jewish Agency for Israel for Yesodot summer camp at Beit Alfa for Ethiopian immigrants; and $2,000 to Family Promise of Greater Cleveland for “move out” kits for homeless families transitioning from a shelter to a permanent home, according to the release.
As panelists and their families gathered for a celebratory reception before the board meeting, Federation President Erika B. Rudin-Luria congratulated the group on its “successful collaboration and philanthropic spirit.” Panelists commented on how much they learned about community needs, evaluation of grant proposals, and the struggle to prioritize needs when resources are limited, the release stated.
Selected through a competitive application process, panelists met eight times throughout the school year as they created a Request for Proposals, reviewed grant applications, learned about consensus decision making and, in the end, had “a tremendous impact on programs and organizations which improve the lives of others.” Four alumni also joined the 2022-23 panelists as Saltzman Youth Panel Peer Advisors, mentoring their peers and ensuring that panelists are part of the communal decision-making process, the release stated.