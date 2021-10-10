The Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised $1,396,626 in its annual Super Sunday fundraising event Oct. 10.
The event featured hundreds of volunteers from all over Cleveland’s Jewish community raising money for the Federation’s 2022 Campaign for Jewish Needs through telephone calls, emails, texts and social media. Volunteers raised money by meeting in person in tents outside the Federation building in Beachwood or at remote locations, including the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood and Jewish day schools, or virtually.
During the event’s closing, Bradley A. Sherman, the Federation’s general campaign chair, announced that this year’s Super Sunday saw 155 new gifts that raised $55,000. Altogether, through donations made from 936 people, the event brought in almost $1.4 million.
This year’s Super Sunday also included tzedakah box drop-offs for children at the Federation building and at Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland.
The Federation also collected school supplies, toiletries and cleaning products for Afghan refugees arriving in Northeast Ohio through US Together, a refugee resettlement agency and an affiliate of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.
“I want to thank all the Jewish day schools that stepped up to the plate, had their super sites and raised all that money,” Sherman said during the virtual closing of the year’s Super Sunday event. “I want to thank everybody who came down here or who worked at home, you guys were awesome. Thank you for making this a great day.”
In a virtual Super Sunday in 2020, $979,315 was raised from 900 gifts.
This is a developing story.