In its first virtual Super Sunday, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised $979,315 from 900 gifts for its Campaign for Jewish Needs on Oct. 18.
“This campaign does not happen without everyone who is on this call,” said Bradley Sherman, 2021 Campaign for Jewish Needs chair. “You showed why this Jewish community is here for good. We’re tackling this once in a generation challenge and we’re doing it together.”
In 2019, Super Sunday raised $1,089,684.
Two matches combined, taken together, tripled the impact of pledges from some donors.
The KeyBank Match doubled the contribution from new donors or increased donations made on Oct. 18.
During the life of the campaign, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation is matching new or increased donations with an equal contribution to the Federation’s Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund.
In her morning community briefing, Federation President Erika B. Rudin-Luria spoke of the escalating need for services that the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled.