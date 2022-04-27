The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Yom Hashoah V’Hagvurah commemoration scheduled 7 p.m. April 27 has reached capacity alloted by the host venue, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s COVID-19 guidelines, according to the temple’s Facebook page.
This year’s theme is “Resistance,” and how one can resist spiritually and intellectually through every day actions, as well as by making your voice heard. Manil Ho, daughter of a Chinese diplomat, Feng-Shan Ho, will speak. Her father issued visas to thousands of Jews who escaped to Shanghai during the Holocaust. Other activities will include candle lightings by Holocaust survivors and their families, the March of Generations, the Creative Arts awards and a procession of Holocaust-era Torah scrolls.
Participants can register for virtual access at bit.ly/3kgz0fp. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.