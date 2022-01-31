Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Charles Eisenman Award, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s highest civic honor for outstanding contributions to the community.
Deadline for nominations is Feb. 25.
Established in 1923 in memory of Charles Eisenman, the first president of the Federation, the award recognizes individuals or organizations for exceptional civic contributions and exemplary leadership in the community. The recipient can be a person or nonprofit organization that has had an ongoing impact on the city’s civic, social and philanthropic development.
The award will be presented at the Federation’s 2022 annual meeting. The presentation will include a hand calligraphied, framed plaque with the citation and a grant from the Federation to a charitable cause of the recipient’s choosing.
To nominate, visit bit.ly/3GkPiMG. Nominations can also be emailed to Tami Caplan at tcaplan@jcfcleve.org or submitted by mail to: Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Jack Joseph, and Morton Mandel Building, Attn: Tami Caplan, 25701 Science Park Drive, Cleveland, OH 44122.
For more information, contact Caplan at tcaplan@jcfcleve.org or call 216-593-2864.