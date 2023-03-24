The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is accepting applications from individuals and organizations for its Israel at 75 Microgrant program.
Part of the Federation’s Israel at 75 initiative, an Israel at 75 Microgrant is pre-approved funding for a program or project in the Cleveland Jewish community geared toward Israel programming, according to a news release.
“It is so important to celebrate Israel in our community, as it has a different meaning for each and every one of us,” James Ratner, who is an Israel at 75 co-chair with Lynne Cohen, said in the release. “We are thrilled to have funding available to provide Microgrants that will encourage grassroots programs that deepen Clevelanders’ connection to Israel.”
Individual applicants can apply for up to $1,000 to support their project or initiative, while organizations can apply for up to $3,500 for a single program. Organizations can also collaborate with additional organizations for up to $5,000 for a single program.
The deadline for round one of applications will close April 11 and subsequent rounds of funding will be available through March 2024.
For more information, visit jewishcleveland.org/israel75 or contact Jaclyn Szaruga at jszaruga@jewishcleveland.org.