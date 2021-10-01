The Jewish Federation of Cleveland was selected to participate in the 2021 LIFE & LEGACY initiative, a national Jewish legacy giving program run by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.
Each year, the Grinspoon Foundation selects up to eight communities around the country to provide coaching, training and incentive grants to ensure that legacy giving becomes further integrated in the philanthropic culture of each respective community, according to a news release. To date, LIFE & LEGACY has helped to secure more than 31,000 after-lifetime commitments with an estimated value of $1.2 billion for communities across North America, the release stated.
Through this program, the Federation will launch a legacy giving initiative throughout Greater Cleveland. As part of the initiative, the Federation will work with Bellefaire JCB, Cleveland Hillel, Fuchs Mizrachi School, Gross Schechter Day School, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Hillel at Kent State University, Jewish Family Service Association, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, Mandel Jewish Community Center, Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, Menorah Park and Yeshiva Derech HaTorah as community partners in the collaborative effort.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to lead and support our community in this inspiring collaboration,”
J. David Heller, Federation board chair, said in the release. “Jewish Cleveland has an incredible philanthropic history – and we are honored to build upon the visionary leadership and generosity of those who came before us to secure a stronger and more vibrant Jewish future for generations to come.”
The Federation will receive a grant from the Grinspoon Foundation with matching funds of about $100,000 each year of the program to provide participating local organizations with the opportunity to receive unrestricted incentive grants based on meeting legacy commitment benchmarks, the release said.
“We are very excited to be partnering with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland to champion the strong culture of legacy giving in Cleveland,” said Arlene D. Schiff, national director of the LIFE & LEGACY program, in the release. “This legacy program will provide forward-thinking members of the generous Cleveland Jewish community with the opportunity to express their passion, purpose and commitment to their most valued Jewish organizations.”
LIFE & LEGACY is the newest initiative of the Grinspoon Foundation, which is investing $30 million over a 10-year period. The goal is to preserve vibrant Jewish life for future generations by ensuring the long-term financial health of Jewish community organizations in cities across North America, according to the release.
The Grinspoon Foundation, which was established in Springfield, Mass., has invested more than $230 million in programs that make Jewish life and Jewish community more vibrant and more connected since 1991, according to its website. Among the initiatives the Grinspoon Foundation created is PJ Library, a program that sends free books that celebrate Jewish values and culture to Jewish families with young children around the world.
In 2019, 18 Jewish agencies, day schools and synagogues in the Columbus area were selected for the LIFE & LEGACY initiative.
The Columbus Jewish News, the sister publication to the Cleveland Jewish News, will be awarding the LIFE & LEGACY initiative of JewishColumbus with the 2021 Legacy Award at the 2021 Columbus Jewish News 18 Difference Makers awards celebration on Oct. 28 at the JCC of Greater Columbus.