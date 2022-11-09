The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and synagogues across the Cleveland area will commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, by leaving its lights on for the night of Nov. 9.
Part of a worldwide initiative that began in Israel called “Light from the Synagogue,” which invites synagogues and churches to leave their lights on to commemorate the night, the Federation sent an email to synagogue presidents, executive directors and rabbis to participate.
“This collective act sends a resounding message that light triumphs over darkness and that the horrors of the Holocaust and specifically, Kristallnacht will never happen again,” the email stated.
Kristallnacht marked the beginning stages of the Final Solution beginning on Nov. 9, 1938, to eradicate Germany and eventually Europe’s Jews as Torahs and prayer books were set on fire, hundreds of synagogues were destroyed and hundreds more damaged, and thousands of Jewish shops were vandalized.
For more information, contact Abbie Levin at 216-593-2840 or alevin@jewishcleveland.org.