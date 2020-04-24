The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will hold a two-day virtual and hands-on Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration for Israel’s 72nd anniversary April 29 and April 30.
Kicking off the festivities, an Etgar Challenge, or Israel trivia challenge, takes place at 11 a.m. April 29, followed by a noon concert by Lior Balavie and friends from Beit Shean, Cleveland’s sister city in Israel.
And at 2 p.m. April 30, musician Matisyahu will perform with voices from The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Partnership2Gether communities from around the world, and Jewish leaders from more than 30 countries sharing a message of hope and celebration, according to the Federation’s website.
That celebration will also include appearances by actor Joshua Malina, who will speak about the role Israeli doctors and scientists play in the battle against COVID-19. And, the Brothers Platt will sing, chefs from around the world will debate whether falafel is the quintessential Israeli food and Adeena Sussman, author of the bestselling cookbook “Sababa” will demonstrate how to make falafel. Isaac Herzog, chairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency, will tell a story about Israel’s War of Independence. There will also be footage of Israel’s Independence Day Ceremony on Mount Herzl.
That celebration will end with a virtual singalong with singer Rita from Israel and Cassie Levy from Canada, and a group of Israeli and Jewish musicians from around the world.
A global dance party with Matisyahu will take place at 3 p.m.
Then, at 8 p.m. there is a Blue & White Dance Party for Jewish Clevelanders in their 20s and 30s. Emcee Shlicha Li-or Gersht will teach how to make a special blue and white cocktail.
April 30 will bring further dance performances.
Vertigo Dance Company presents “YAMA” at 2:30 p.m. The program explores the human ecological footprint as choreographer Noa Wertheim observes the source of each movement and its effect on the environment, according to the Federation.
And locally, DanceIsraeli! will lead Israeli dance at 7 p.m. for beginners, and for more experienced dancers, at 7:30.
The celebration culminates at 8 p.m. April 30 with an Israeli cooking demonstration by Li-or Gersht. Rabbi Chase Foster of jHUB Cleveland will be a special guest.
Families are encouraged to start preparing for the celebration with virtual storytelling, hands-on activities and a coloring contest from the PJ Library.
In addition, the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland suggests whipping up playdough with traditional Israeli spices, downloading and decorating an Israeli flag, traveling to Israel virtually and creating 3D designs and making a poster to honor the anniversary.
People may share thoughts, wishes and memories of Israel by posting to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #JewishCleveland and #JewishTogether.
For more information and to register for the virtual events, visit jewishcleveland.org/israel72.