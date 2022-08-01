The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs is set to launch Aug. 28, with its first Super Sunday Kickoff. Funds raised will benefit the Campaign for Jewish Needs, the Cleveland Jewish community’s annual fundraising campaign that serves the local and global Jewish community.
“Super Sunday has been a longstanding tradition within our community for many decades,” Beth Wain Brandon, general campaign chair, said in a news release. “It is one of the most vibrant and energetic days of the year in Jewish Cleveland, where we come together as a diverse community to raise dollars for those who need it most. I cannot think of a better way to launch this year’s campaign than to host a daylong event that celebrates all that makes Jewish Cleveland so special.”
During the Super Sunday Kickoff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Federation’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building at 25701 Science Park Drive in Beachwood, attendees can join hundreds of community members to raise funds for the campaign, and explore and learn about the Federation’s beneficiary agencies and how they impact Jewish Cleveland.
With family activities beginning at 1:30 and kosher food available throughout the day, attendees can join in all day or stop in for a few hours, as their schedule allows.
With 91 cents of each dollar donated during the campaign going directly to Jewish needs, the Federation is the only organization in Cleveland that considers the needs of the Jewish community as a whole and plans for its future, the release said.
The 2023 Campaign for Jewish Needs will run through Dec. 7.
The Federation also announced two matching gift opportunities to benefit Ukrainian and Ethiopian Jews, and encourage family giving.
The “Mandel Match” from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation will match every new or increased gift to the 2023 campaign to benefit the Ukraine/Ethiopia Emergency Rescue Fund up to $1.5 million.
“With this generous match, our community members will be able to continue to fund the critical programs and services throughout our diverse community while simultaneously providing life-saving support to Jews in Ukraine and Ethiopia,” Brandon said.
The Brunswick Companies will contribute an additional $180 gift to the campaign for every family that makes a new gift of any amount in the name of each household family member.
“We’ve seen time and again how it takes all of us – working together – to make a difference,” Brandon said. “Campaign is no exception. Through this year’s ‘Brunswick Bonus,’ we hope to further encourage all family members to make an individual gift.”
Also, KeyBank will match new and increased pledges dollar for dollar on Super Sunday, the release said.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a sponsor of the Super Sunday Kickoff.
For more information, visit jewishcleveland.org, email supersunday@jewishcleveland.org or call 216-593-2909.