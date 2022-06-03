The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will hold another community briefing on Ukraine at noon June 8 with representatives from overseas partners working on the ground, according to a news release.
Oksana Galkevich, the deputy director of field operations for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee working in the former Soviet Union, and Roman Polonsky, the regional director for the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe and Germany for the Jewish Agency for Israel.
JAFI and the JDC are working on the ground to provide immediate assistance in the field, as well as help immigrants find safety. The event will be moderated by Federation President Erika Rudin-Luria, and vice chairs James A. Ratner and Daniel N. Zelman, who recently returned from the Poland/Ukraine border.
To register, visit bit.ly/3NfTzFC.