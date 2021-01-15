Attorney Abbie Pappas was named board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division.
Pappas, who served as YLD’s board chair last year, succeeds Cameron Orlean in the role, according to a news release.
YLD organizes social, volunteer, leadership and philanthropic activities for Jewish young adults between 22 and 45 years of age.
“It is an honor to serve the Cleveland Jewish community as YLD board chair and continue the exceptional work of my predecessor, Cameron,” Pappas said in the release. “At a time where we must remain physically distant from one another, I am excited to bring new ideas and innovative programming to Jewish Cleveland’s young professionals and work with a dedicated team of YLD board members!”
Pappas, 32, is an associate at Singerman, Mills, Desberg and Kauntz Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland, where she focuses on estate planning and the administration of trusts and estates.
She is a member of the Fuchs Mizrachi School’s development committee, is involved with Green Road Synagogue and Beachwood Kehilla, both in Beachwood — and a member of the Menorah Park Associate Board. She is also an alumni of Federation’s Mandel Symposium and serves on Federation’s allocations committee and professional advisory council.
She lives in Beachwood with her husband, Jeremy, and 4-year-old son, Yoni.
YLD also added nine new members to its 46-member board: Daniel Abramowitz of Beachwood, Rabbi Chase Foster of Solon, Sammy Gross of Beachwood, Avigayil Halberstam of Beachwood, Elana Polster of Beachwood, Jonah Ricanati of Shaker Heights, Elissa Rosner of Chagrin Falls, Avielle Silver of Beachwood and Rita Ullman of University Heights.
For more information about YLD or to get involved, contact Leah Markowicz at lmarkowicz@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2905, or visit jewishcleveland.org/yld.