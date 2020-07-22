The Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and the Young Women’s Christian Association in Cleveland are partnering for a 21-day racial equity and social justice challenge starting July 27.
Gregg A. Levine, the Federation’s community relations committee chair, explained that, while the YWCA has long offered this program to Clevelanders, it has now been redesigned from a Jewish perspective.
“It will look at how we in the Jewish community can understand racial injustice and understand where we fit into this national journey that we’re all going on,” Levine said. “So I’m really, really excited about it.”
Levine said the Federation’s community relations committee engaged in the YWCA’s program in March, prior to George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. It was also prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Levine described the program as enlightening, educational and empowering.
“We found that those people who took part in this challenge, even before our nation was going through a very important reawakening on systemic racism, learned a great deal,” Levine said.
He explained current events inspired the community relations committee to bring this free challenge to the Jewish community.
Participants will receive content such as articles and podcasts each day. These activities are aimed to help individuals discover how racial injustice and social injustice impact the community and to identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.
“It’s been revised for an understanding of just what’s happened in the country since March,” Levine said.
Not only will it address topics such as anti-Semitism and Black Lives Matter, it will also look at the combined history of Jewish and Black Clevelanders.
“What we know is that most people in our community are certainly not racist, but through this 21 day challenge, they’ll learn how to be an anti-racist,” Levine said. “I learned, personally, that I know I’m not a racist, but in order to do more, to change systemic racism, I had to become an anti-racist; and before I become an anti-racist, I really needed to have the education and the foundation. This really taught me a great deal and challenged me to think about things differently than I did before.”
To register, visit bit.ly/2OJA3Vh.
Publisher’s note: Gregg A. Levine is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.