The Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised $2,001,805 Sept. 10 for its annual Campaign for Jewish Needs during the Super Sunday Kickoff.
Combining the campaign launch event with Super Sunday last year, the first Super Sunday Kickoff raised $3,710,064. The event combines fundraising efforts and family-fun activities to support the campaign that serves the local and global Jewish community.
Throughout the day, volunteers reached out to potential donors for support. There were several matching opportunities available through the Mandel Multiplier, Brunswick Companies BGS Chal-lenge and the KeyBank Match.
In the afternoon, there was a tailgating tent to watch the Cleveland Browns’ home opener and fam-ily-fun activities to enjoy.
This is a developing story.
This is a developing story.