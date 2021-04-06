Mindy Feigenbaum, director, Northern Ohio, of the Jewish National Fund-USA, plans to retire from her position effective June 18, following the organization’s big event on June 8.
After spending eight years with the nonprofit organization, the 67-year-old Aurora resident said she finds herself “much more confident” in herself and how she managed to take on the position without being a director of an organization before.
“This was a big leap for me, as I was never a director before,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News April 5. “I was always the second person in charge, so taking this position was a big leap for me to do that.”
Feigenbaum, who attends Celebrating Jewish Life, a holiday subscription series operated by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim and Cantor Laurel Barr, and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said her time at JNF-USA has impacted her, both a professional and an average citizen who cares about Israel.
“To me, even after eight years, JNF-USA is such a big secret to people,” she said. “(People) think all we do is blue boxes and trees, but we’re so much more. We’re Israel. I never thought of this as a job after the first six months. It’s a passion. I believe in Israel and there is no other organization that does it like this. I’m very proud and humbled to have worked with an organization like this.”
After working in the nonprofit sector for her entire life as a professional and volunteer, Feigenbaum said she understands both sides of the coin, but feels like even in her retirement, she won’t really be leaving JNF-USA.
“To me, I don’t feel like I’m leaving my job because I still plan on supporting and being involved,” she said. “That is how much I believe in JNF-USA.”
Reflecting on her years in the role, Feigenbaum said she is most proud of “adding to the board and giving it new life and structure,” lending to succession plans and a more dedicated board process.
“Before that, maybe 10 people showed up to meetings and now we have over 20,” she said. “One of the biggest accomplishments related to that was giving everyone on the board a voice, telling them that they were chair of this or that and that they report to the board. When I came into JNF-USA, people knew that but I believe I took it to the next level.”
As JNF-USA searches for Feigenbaum’s replacement, she said she has every intention of helping them choose and training that individual when the time comes. In thinking of someone else taking over the reins of Northern Ohio, she said she is optimistic.
“It is just time for a new pair of eyes,” Feigenbaum said. “Anyone who comes in isn’t right or wrong, it’s just going to be different. And maybe a new set of eyes will see something I never saw or the person before me never saw, and that is the essence of growth. Everyone brings their style to the table.”
To sum up her experience at JNF-USA, Feigenbaum said it is all about the people - and how they’ve helped her grow personally and professionally.
“JNF always says we’re a family, and it’s true and has been a passion,” she said. “You can’t sell something you don’t believe in. But it is never hard to sell Israel because I’ve always believed that Israel needs us, but more importantly, we need Israel. I learned to realize that everyone has a story and a passion, and if you listen instead of talking so much, you can learn so much more. I found the good in people, and that restores your faith.”