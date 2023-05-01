B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike hosted a community-wide concert to celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut on April 26. The event was organized by the congregation’s Israel @ 75 committee, comprised of Zehava Galun and Adam Hirsch. The evening began with children’s activities, giveaways and a cotton candy machine.
The concert began with performances by Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum of B’nai Jeshurun and congregant Mark Freiman, who invited children to sing with them onstage. Children and adults in the audience danced together and enthusiastically waved Israeli flags.
Headlining the concert was Israeli recording artist Israeli singer-song writer Rami Feinstein, who performed songs from his Hebrew and English albums with his bandmates – Corey Haren, Mitch Lawrence, Nicole Neiman, Tyler Ray and Jim Wall. The band has been touring throughout Israel and the United States for the last 15 years.
Feinstein became the shaliach, or emissary, for the Akron Jewish community last September. He lives with his wife and children in Akron, having moved here from Tel Aviv.