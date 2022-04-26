Israeli musician Rami Feinstein will perform a Yom Ha’aztmaut Concert at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron.
The concert is free and open to the community, but advance registration is required. To register, visit jewishakron.org/concert.
Feinstein is a singer songwriter who performs in Hebrew and English. He share the stories behind the songs in English so that everyone can understand and enjoy the show. This year marks his 10th year touring in the United States. Several weeks ago, he was featured in Akron at “The Summit” radio station and also visited The Lippman School.
Dinner will be available for purchase from Efrat’s Cafe beginning at 6. To RSVP for a meal, visit surveymonkey.com/r/RamiFeinstein.
Event co-sponsors are the Jewish Community Board of Akron, Beth El Synagogue, Anshe Sfard Rever Road Synagogue, Temple Israel and PJ Library.