Rachel Felber will serve as the next executive director of Kent State Hillel, effective mid-August.
As she returns to the Kent Hillel community, Felber succeeds Adam Hirsh, who left at the end of May to become the managing director, community planning and allocations at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
“Rachel possesses an abundance of leadership, expertise, and strong ties with the community,” Mike Guggenheim, board chair of the Kent Hillel board of directors, wrote in a July 12 newsletter. “Moreover, she exudes great zeal, passion, understanding, and foresight when it comes to fostering student involvement and enriching their overall encounter, not just within Hillel, but also across the campus community.”
Felber began her Jewish communal career at Kent Hillel in 2004, serving as the Jewish Campus Service Corps fellow after college. She has spent more than 15 years working as a director at several day and overnight camps, including as the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise director and assistant director from 2012 to 2022, according to the newsletter.
A resident of Cleveland, Felber earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Clark University and a master’s degree from the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University. As executive director, she is looking forward to getting to know the students at both Kent State University and the University of Akron, especially during Shabbats together, the newsletter stated.
Outside of work, Felber can be found reading a book and exploring all things travel. She is always happy to share her favorite reads and latest travel explorations.
Guggenheim extended his thanks to the executive director search committee, comprised of Jake Green, Brad Helfman, Harvey Sass, Mary Ann Shamis, Hilary Stone and Abigail Zied, as well as Merrie Gebhardt and Ronit Sherwin of Hillel International for managing and supporting the search process.