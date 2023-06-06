For those closest to finance and real estate professional Bruce Felder, his death at age 85 on May 23 signals the loss of a man who was “larger than life.”
A lifelong resident of Pepper Pike, he spent his last years in Mayfield Heights.
Born Sept. 27, 1937, Felder was the youngest of three in a middle-class “hard-working, blue-collar” Orthodox family, his son, Todd Felder, told the Cleveland Jewish News. With one sibling going to the U.S. Army and the other off to college, Felder’s parents said they couldn’t afford to send him by the time it was his turn. So he did it himself, he said.
“He was so hardworking,” Felder recalled. “And that was the real catalyst of kick-starting that desire to work hard, do the right thing, be successful and make things better for the next person.”
And that he did, his daughter Traci E. Felder, told the CJN. That desire to work hard and enjoy life even harder was prevalent throughout his long career – starting with the founding of his company, Legal Messenger Service, in 1959, which became Record Data. According to his obituary, Record Data grew to become the nation’s leading independent supplier of title insurance and appraisal services with 83 branch offices in 40 states.
In 1985, he sold the company to TRW.
Two years later, he acquired a building on West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland – renovating it and renaming it Courthouse Square. The building still stands today, and was sold to Cuyahoga County in 2000. Since that sale, Felder founded Forum Consulting Services, connecting buyers and investors for commercial transactions.
Throughout his career, success meant less than the people he met and the relationships he enjoyed, Traci E. Felder said.
“He was such a relationship guy, and that was so important to him,” she said. “He was kind, compassionate, honest and fair. ... At his core, he was the most human and honorable guy.”
In addition to his career, Felder made a point to connect with his community. Led by his Orthodox upbringing, Traci E. Felder said their dad lived tzedakah at his core.
A lover of Cleveland’s cultural scene, some of the organizations he lent his time to include the Cleveland Film Society, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Playhouse Square Foundation. Felder also was appointed by former Cleveland Mayor Michael White to the city’s Distinguished Fine Arts Design Review Committee and the Welcome Home Browns Committee.
In 2001, Felder was also named a Living Legend by the Center for Families and Children. He also served as the foreman of a county grand jury.
“He had such a strong Jewish upbringing,” Traci E. Felder said. “It was ingrained in him very young. Tzedakah was such a big part of his upbringing, and that had a serious impact on how he framed his life.”
Todd Felder said, “In working with him for 10 years, besides being a father, teacher, mentor and friend, the one thing I always heard and saw over and over was how honorable he was. If he said something, he meant it. He saw the good in everyone. No matter how bad his day was, he knew it would always get better.”
Felder’s love of life was clear in his happy marriage to Linda, who passed away in October 2022. The couple had three children, Todd, Traci and Teri. Ensuring that love spanned generations, he doted on each of his seven grandchildren, Traci E. Felder said.
“As (Todd and I) clean up his apartment, in every file folder we’re going through, he had a picture of all his grandchildren,” she said. “Every single picture had a note – ‘this is what life is all about.’ His grandchildren meant the world to him,” adding a blanket covered in photos of his grandchildren was also buried with him at his request.
Noting they could tell thousands of stories representative of the kind of person their father was, Todd Felder recalled one specific story of a double amputee in need of transportation to church, a new wheelchair cushion and a wheelchair ramp out of his house. Felder saw a story in the Plain Dealer about the man’s struggles, and pulled his personal and professional resources to make a difference, providing him with everything he needed.
“It was just incredible,” Todd Felder said. “And he didn’t do this stuff for recognition. It was just who he was.”
Traci E. Felder said, “It was never about wealth. It was always about the heart. Our dad had that. All he wanted was goodness in the world and for others to be good. He wanted to live in a world full of kindness.”
Bruce Felder is survived by his three children, Teri (Thomas) Skadron, Traci E. Felder and Todd (Julie) Felder; seven grandchildren, Emilee, Charlie, David, Max, Manning, Mya and Jack; and brother, Howard (Barbara) Felder. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Linda (nee Steinsapir); and sister, Ruth (Robert) Winger.
Funeral services were held May 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with interment at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Mandel JCC with the hopes to create a fund in his and his wife’s memory.