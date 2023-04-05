When Barry Feldman of Pepper Pike received his first Israel bond from his grandparents for his 10th birthday, that began a lifetime of support that led him to be honored at Israel Bonds’ 2023 International Leadership Conference.
Feldman was among 11 honorees recognized at a special dinner hosted by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. The dinner took place during the conference from March 12 through March 14 as Israel Bonds’ national and international board and council members came together to celebrate Israel’s upcoming 75th birthday.
“This is my first time attending the International Leadership Conference,” Feldman told the Cleveland Jewish News April 4. “It was an awesome experience to be honored at the Israel Embassy, too.”
Feldman, a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors, said the Cleveland community was well-represented at the conference. As Feldman received the Israel Bonds Israel@75 Medal, he said it was moving to participate in the anniversary of Israel, highlighting how the Jewish state has grown over a short span of 75 years, especially in technology, agriculture and medicine.
“It was a very positive, uplifting feeling to be together with a group of individuals throughout the country who have such a passion and desire for the state of Israel and support state of Israel Bonds,” Feldman, a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congretaion in Pepper Pike, said of the conference.
In addition to supporting the state of Israel and Israel Bonds, Feldman serves on the national board of American Friends of Magen David Adom, the executive boards of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Jewish National Fund-USA’s Cleveland chapter, Cleveland Play House and University Hospitals Art Council.
“I think we have an obligation and an opportunity as diaspora Jews to support Israel as a Jewish homeland for Jews throughout the world,” he said. “It’s a safe and it is a good place for Jews. As far as supporting state of Israel Bonds, I feel that it’s important because it supports the infrastructure of Israel. I think it’s an opportunity for every Jew to be able to support Israel, not an obligation.”
Other honorees at the conference included father and son, Jerry L. and Steven B. Cohen, Harvey and Paula Allen, Adrian and Ilene P. Grant, Uri and Sharon Sasson, Laura S. Stein and Norman Taplin.
“Israel Bonds International Leadership Conference has a special meaning this year as we mark the 75th year of independence of the Jewish, democratic State of Israel,” Herzog said in a news release congratulating the honorees. “This year we also mark 75 years of the unique alliance between Israel and the United States of America, our closest ally. In its 75 years of existence, the State of Israel has been propelled to success by a variety of important supporters and organizations and a key one is Israel Bonds. Perhaps it has become a cliche, but it’s true when they say, ‘it takes a village.’ Our village is made up (of these) honorees and I want to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank each and every one of you.”
Israel Bonds’ National and International Chairman of the Board Howard L. Goldstein also gave his congratulations to the honorees.
“As someone who’s been involved in Israel Bonds for over 40 years, it’s gratifying to honor these outstanding advocates for the Jewish state,” Goldstein said in the release. “Each one of them has an extraordinary passion for Israel and define what it means to be an exemplary lay leader. Together, we’ve seen Israel achieve the impossible and we’re eager to see what other triumphs are in store for the next 75 years.”
Dani Naveh, president and CEO of Israel Bonds, called Feldman a “role model” as he spoke of him and the other honorees.
“We are so proud of Barry Feldman,” Naveh said in the release. “He is a role model for unconditional support for the State of Israel and its people. Our honorees play a decisive role in Israel Bonds campaigns, with their support and their valuable introductions which enable Israel’s rapid evolution into a global leader in pioneering cutting-edge technologies – all while making a financial investment on a personal level. This win-win proposition offered by Israel Bonds is poised to stand the test of time.”