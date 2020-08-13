Interviews are wrapping up in the Solon police investigation of Edward L. Kline, the former band director and chair of the Solon High School music department.
One former student alleged Kline sexually molested her when she was in eighth grade in 2010. Her post sparked a protracted discussion and other alleged victims came forward.
Lt. Jamey Hofmann, who is overseeing the case, told the Cleveland Jewish News 10 to 12 people have been interviewed in the investigation. After the transcriptions of the interviews, the investigation will be turned over to Kelly Mason, an assistant prosecutor in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
He said the investigation should conclude in about three weeks.
“The prosecutor will look over the case, determine what charges to move forward with,” Hofmann said.
Asked if there would be felony charges in the case, he said he believes there will be.
Kline has not yet been asked to make an official statement, Detective Kristi Harvey told the CJN.
“We’re aware that the investigation continues,” said Kline’s lawyer, Ian N. Friedman, a founding partner of Friedman & Nemecek, LLC in Cleveland.
He said he had no further comment.
Kline, 50, is married and lives in Stow and has not been charged with a crime.
He worked with students from eighth to 12th grades in Solon from 2004 until his resignation in 2018.
He resigned from Solon schools in 2018 before his employment could be terminated, according to a report then-Superintendent Joseph Regano filed with the Ohio Department of Education in 2018. Regano died July 5 of cancer.
Kline’s state teacher license was listed as pending Aug. 10, following his application for renewal in February 2019.
The Cleveland Jewish News made a public records request and received documents detailing the district’s investigations into Kline, which show the school’s first inquiry into his conduct took place in 2014 and explain the 2017-18 allegations that the district deemed merited his termination. The records show prior to Kline’s resignation, an adult Solon graduate alleged she had sexual relations with him in his school office, inappropriate photos were found on his school-issued computer and other students reported inappropriate behavior.