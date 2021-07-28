Michael and Ellen Feuer hope their $2 million gift to create the Feuer Innovation Accelerator fund at University Hospitals will cut the time and bureaucracy it takes to bring great ideas to fruition at patients’ bedsides – and to market.
Michael Feuer, who was on the board of UH Cleveland Medical Center for 12 years and served on numerous committees, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 26 that several factors went into his decision to approach Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, CEO of UH, about starting the innovation accelerator. The fund will be used at the discretion of Megerian for agile decision-making and strategic growth.
“Never once did I hear of the hospital not wanting to put the patient or the customer first,” Feuer said. “And that’s pretty unusual. That gave me a good feeling.”
Feuer, who was co-founder and CEO of OfficeMax, called himself “one of the luckiest people in the world,” and said he felt a responsibility to give back to health care after making timely investments in that market.
“Candidly, I almost feel bad about it to make money off of something like that,” he said. “I said, you know, I probably should take all the money I made and give it away, and that’s what I did.”
He said he wanted to do something that wasn’t traditional – something that would allow UH’s leadership to “discover something that was a whisper and let it build to a shout.”
The concept he said is to help bring ideas to fruition quickly – be they the brainchild of technicians, nurses or doctors.
With oversight from UH Ventures, the innovation and commercialization division of the UH system, the Feuer Innovation Accelerator will gather ideas from across the UH system. UH Ventures will evaluate the ideas for readiness and invite the UH caregivers who initiated the ideas to present them to Megerian for consideration.
“We are deeply appreciative of this forward-thinking gift from Michael and Ellen,” Megerian said in the release. “It will provide us with immediate access to funds that will further enhance our culture of innovation at UH while investing in caregiver-driven inspirations.”
Feuer chose to approach Megerian whom he had as a student in an innovation course he was teaching for Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, where Mejerian earned a certificate in health care management. Megerian, Feuer said, was quick to raise his hand and to ask excellent questions.
“Everyone’s looking for something bigger than life – or that shout,” Feuer said. “And I like whispers. That’s where money is made.”
Michael Feuer is currently CEO of Max-Ventures, a private equity and consulting firm. Ellen Feuer has been active as a UH volunteer and spent her career as a development professional.
The Feuers split their time between Naples, Fla., and Greater Cleveland, and are longtime members of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.
“UH will look for ideas with the potential to impact models of care, existing technologies, the patient experience and other areas,” David Sylvan, president of UH Ventures, said in the release. “We have enjoyed great success previously in cultivating ideas from caregivers throughout the system, as well as department chairs, UH leaders and managers and we are excited about the opportunities this new fund will provide in continuing to spawn even more innovative thinking.”