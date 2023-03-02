Many Jewish communities, including the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, issued warnings and heightened security as white supremacist groups called for a National Day of Hate Feb. 25, but the day largely went by with few incidents.
According to the Anti-Defamation League on Twitter, there was a white supremacist protest in Georgia, antisemitic propaganda in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona, and white supremacists monetizing hate-filled online livestreams.
“Increased law enforcement presence as well as heightened community awareness helped to ensure this was a #ShabbatOfPeaceNotHate,” the ADL tweeted.
Rob Berick, chief marketing officer at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said that no incidents took place in the community and the Federation’s security provider, JFC Security, LLC., had a plan in place for the day.
“Our security provider – JFC Security, LLC – was working in close contact with local and national law enforcement, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, to monitor this situation and would have heightened safety protocols throughout our community if necessary,” Berick wrote in an email to the CJN. “JFC Security also alerted Jewish community members and synagogue leaders to be extra aware of any suspicious activity surrounding 2/25.”