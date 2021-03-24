Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will feature an interview with Lone Solider Pvt. Yoni from Cleveland during the fourth episode of its FIDF LIVE philanthropic initiative March 30.
The IDF prohibits the media from identifying some soldiers by their last name.
The FIDF LIVE platform serves as an alternative to in-person experiences and extends awareness of FIDF’s cause and activities to a wider audience, according to a news release. The program, hosted by American stand-up comedian and author Joel Chasnoff, airs on FIDF’s website, fidf.org/fidflive, at 8:30 p.m. every other week.
Yoni is completing his training at the Michve Alon IDF base and will be joining the Givati Brigade.
His parents serve on the FIDF Ohio board and assisted with the initiation of the FIDF Ohio chapter’s young leadership and also sponsor an FIDF IMPACT! scholarship. They met in Israel when he was a lone soldier, or a soldier who joins the IDF without having immediate family in Israel and she served in the Israeli air force.
“In addition to Yoni being inspired by his father serving as a lone soldier, Yoni has always wanted to serve because of his connection to his grandparents and the Holocaust,” the news release said.