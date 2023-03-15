Over 100 supporters of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Central Region met on Feb. 26 for a brunch at The Addison Reserves in Delray Beach, Fla.
The event was hosted by FIDF supporters Marti and Jeff Davis of Chagrin Falls and Delray Beach.
Attendees heard comments from two members of the IDF, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Nuriel and Capt. Itai, who provided a firsthand look into the challenges Israel is facing, according to a news release.
Nuriel is a counter-terrorism expert, associate at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at the IDC in Herzliya, Israel, and former director for counter-terrorism for the Israeli prime minister. Nuriel also received a badge of honor from the IS Congress for his long-term commitment to counter-terrorism.
Itai shared his grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, influenced him to choose a career in the IDF in its navy. According to the release, he mentioned his unit and the many soldiers that rely on FIDF’s help, from IMPACT! scholarships to Lone Soldier flights to support for bereaved families.
Jeff Klein, national director of planned giving, also discussed the ways to support current and future generations of the IDF through legacy gifts in estate plans. FIDF CEO Steve Weil, Central Region vice president Tamir Oppenheim, and IDF Michigan director Paula Lebowitz were also in attendance.
“We are grateful to the Davis’ and all of our supporters who came together for a meaningful event,” Jill Barron, FIDF Ohio professional said in the release. “Simply put, without an IDF, Israel would not exist and it’s up to all of us to ensure that those who protect our homeland are taken care of so that they can serve with focus and purpose.”
To learn more about the FIDF or how to support the organization with a legacy gift, email the Ohio chapter staff at ohio@fidf.org.