Green Road Synagogue’s Friends of Israel Defense Forces Shabbaton, featuring FIDF CEO Rabbi Steven Weil, hosted over 350 supporters on May 19 and 20 at the Beachwood synagogue.
Chaired by the Weiss family, the Shabbaton, themed “The IDF: Shaping the Future of Israel,” also featured Maj. Drori, an Israel Defense Forces attache. Both Weil and Drori shared first-hand the significance of the FIDF’s support is to Israel and IDF soldiers, according to a news release.
During morning services, Weil discussed the programs and initiatives IDF soldiers take part in every day, including physical, emotional and financial support to soldiers. He also spoke before and after mincha services with a two-part lecture, “The Event That Changed the Jewish Destiny: An Analysis of the 6 Day War,” the release said.
Following Weil’s speech, Drori shared his experiences in the IDF and how the FIDF’s support impacts soldiers like himself, like the IMPACT! scholarship. It provides four-year scholarships to former combat soldiers in lower socio-economic backgrounds to achieve their dreams of higher education, something his wife has benefited from, he said at the event. It also provides funds to cover soldiers’ living expenses while they study and gives them direct contact with their FIDF sponsors.
According to Weil, “It was a privilege for FIDF to partner with the Green Road Synagogue in building the future of the Jewish world and the future of Israel,” he said in the news release. “The love and support that the Cleveland community has given to these young men and women of the IDF who put themselves in harm’s way to defend Israel and the Jewish world has been overwhelming and we appreciate the emotional, financial, and moral support that community invests towards the education and welfare of the soldiers.”
Green Road Synagogue’s Rabbi Binyamin Blau said in the release, “Our synagogue was honored to host FIDF and members of the IDF for shabbat. Our shul is full of love and admiration for these brave young men and women who put their lives on the line for Medinat Yisroeal and it is our privilege to participate in the important efforts to support them.”