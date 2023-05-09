Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood will hold a Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Shabbaton on May 19 and May 20, with FIDF CEO Rabbi Steven Weil as the featured speaker for the weekend.
Weil was appointed CEO of the FIDF in 2020 after serving as the senior managing director of the Orthodox Union in 2009. Before the OU, he was a pulpit rabbi – first serving at the Young Israel of Oak Park in Detroit and then Congregation Beth Jacob in Beverly Hills, Calif. Weil is also a scholar and lecturer, and has spoken in over 50 communities throughout North America and over 15 countries across Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Weil attended Yeshiva University in New York City, concurrently completing his ordination at the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary and a Master of Business Administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
He is also the father of an IDF lone soldier, and lives in New Jersey with his wife.
Weil told the Cleveland Jewish News by telephone that he looks forward to speaking at Green Road Synagogue. A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Weil called himself a “farm boy from the other side of Lake Erie,” drawing similarities to the communities as to why he loves Cleveland.
“Green Road Synagogue is a great community, and it’s an opportunity for us to explore ideas with them and partner with them in working to build Israel,” he said. “The FIDF loves Cleveland. We’ve had a chapter there for many years. These are thoughtful, substantive and great Jews. That’s No. 1. I’ve had the blessing of visiting Green Road Synagogue a number of times, and it’s a wonderful community in itself.”
Lane Schlessel, director of the Ohio chapter of the FIDF, told the CJN he’s excited about the visit.
“I am really excited we’re able to participate in this, alongside Green Road Synagogue and (Rabbi Binyamin Blau),” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for our CEO and organization. It’s a new element and direction that allows us to engage more with the community in a different format. Not with an annual dinner, parlor meeting or brunch. This takes us to a whole new level of participation. Having Rabbi Weil come in for it is the uniqueness of having him as our CEO.”
Speaking of his time at the OU, Weil said he was recruited by the FIDF because his work there. Seeing it as an “opportunity to build Israel,” Weil said he was excited to approach reaching Jewry on an international scale.
“Most of my life I had the blessing of building American Jewry, but this is an opportunity to build Israeli Jewry,” he said. “Looking at worldwide Jewish demographics, and looking at our younger generation, the future is in Israel. The IDF is really the platform that brings all Israelis together – they learn, live and grow together.”
The theme of Weil’s visit is “The IDF: Shaping the Future of Israel.”
“We’re going to speak about the challenges that the IDF faces,” he said. “As well, this time of year between Independence Day and the commemoration of the Six-Day War, we’re going to explore a six-part series (on Shabbat afternoon) that relieves the history of 1967, its ramification to this day and how it has irrevocably shaped the Jewish future and the state of Israel.”
On the collaboration, Blau told the CJN by email that the Shabbaton’s theme is “central” to the identity of the synagogue community.
“Support for the state of Israel, and respect for the brave soldiers who defend her inhabitants, are central to the identity of Green Road Synagogue,” Blau said. “So, hosting Rabbi Weil and the Friends of the Israel Defense forces was a natural fit for us. We are grateful to the Weiss family, themselves deep supporters of Israel whose own family members have served in the IDF, for initiating this Shabbaton and helping bring it to fruition.”