More than 250 Friends of the Israel Defense Forces supporters, national businesses and community leaders gathered in March at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Fla., for an exclusive VIP briefing and cocktail reception in support of FIDF’s Mamriot program, a unique initiative dedicated to providing life-changing tech education to teenage girls, according to a news release. Among the guests were more than a dozen Ohio FIDF chapter members, including its chairman.
The event featured a keynote speech from Yossi Cohen, former Mossad director, and head of Softbank Investment Advisers in Israel. Harry Gross, a longtime FIDF supporter and national executive board member, gave Cohen a special award. FIDF CEO Steve Weil and FIDF national director, Maj. Gen.(Res.) Nadav Padan were also in attendance.
Cohen was appointed as the Mossad deputy director in 2011 and promoted to director during his tenure. He was selected by then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as Israel’s National Security Advisor and Head of the National Security Council in 2013.
Cohen served as the lead for one of the agency’s most daring operations: the seizure of the Iranian Nuclear Archives, according to the release, and the intelligence gained from this mission was the impetus for the United States withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal. He also led the negotiations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and played a significant role in the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, the release stated. He was most recently named head of Softbank Investment Advisers.
Aligning with the IDF’s requirements for cyber and tech units, Mamriot provides young girls from diverse socio-economic backgrounds unique educational opportunities in the cyber and tech space they may not otherwise have been able to receive, according to the release.
In his speech, Cohen spoke in detail about the program, which is operated by Israel’s Ministry of Defense and was developed by Israel’s Cyber Education Center and the IDF Intelligence Corps.
“Growing threats to Israel underscore the need for more high-tech workers and equipping young women to enlist in IDF technology units is critical for gender equality and to strengthen the country’s economic resilience,” he said in the release. “Mamriot will be instrumental in closing the gender gap in the tech space and driving significant new talent into the IDF and Israeli job market.”
The Ohio chapter, part of the central region, was represented by its director, Lane Schlessel, and the chairman of the chapter, Richard Uria, and his wife, Beverley.