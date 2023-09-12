Richard, from left, and Beverley Uria, Susan Friedman, Lane Schlessel, Harry Friedman, Kenny Cohen, and Ida and Irwin Haber on stage as past leadership was honored at the FIDF Ohio annual gathering Sept. 10. Susan Friedman received an honor on behalf of her late husband, Marvin, while Kenny Cohen received an honor on behalf of late wife, Yael Cohen.
The Ohio chapter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces held its annual gathering, “75 Years of Courage,” Sept. 10 featuring guest speaker Zohar Raviv at Beechmont Country Club in Orange.
The event aimed to honor past leadership that was instrumental in building the chapter and look to the future of its impact on IDF soldier and their families. After a roaming dinner that allowed attendees to socialize and music by violinist Mary Beth Ions, the program began with remarks from Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El; outgoing FIDF Ohio co-chairs Richard and Beverley Uria; Cpl. Noam Bar David and her grandfather, Avraham Bar David; Ohio chapter Director Lane Schlessel; FIDF CEO Steve Weil; and incoming FIDF Ohio co-chairs Jeff and Kathy Cohen.
“Tonight, we celebrate 75 years of courage,” Cohen said as the program began. “We celebrate in a meaningful way with a commitment to honor the past while securing the future. The past founders of the FIDF Ohio chapter are here in this room, who’ve played a critical role in securing Israel’s future. So long as there is an IDF, we will be there by our soldiers sides doing what it takes to ensure their safety and the security of every Israeli citizen.”
The Ohio chapter was founded in 1986, and as Schlessel took the stage, he called up several past leaders to the stage to be honored. He was joined by the Urias, as the completed their term as co-chairs; Harry Friedman; Ida and Irwin Haber; Susan Friedman, in memory of her late husband, Marvin; and Kenny Cohen, in memory of his late wife, Yael.
Avraham Bar David with his granddaughter, Cpl. Noam Bar David, and Gary Weiss
Irwin and Ida Haber with Jeffrey Gottlieb. Ida Haber is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
Darcy Cohen, Robert Friedman, Jeremy Friedman, Casey Calvetta and Lisa Friedman
Scott Weltman, Susan Friedman, Melanie Weltman, Kenny Cohen and Leslie Koblentz
Melanie Weltman, Susan Friedman, Elissa and Louis Rittberger
Carl and Shirley Cohen
Ronna Uhrman, Carole Davis, Ann Glick, Bobbi Weiss and Marilyn Lenson
Ileen and Irving Rosner with Nancy and Allan Pearl
Violinist Mary Beth Ions provid music while attendees had dinner and socialized.
Scott and Melanie Weltman, Gary and Lara Isakov, and David Pearl
Lisa Friedman, Kathy Cohen and Beverley Uria
Keith Israelstam with Mike and Rachel Levinson
Richard Horvitz, Erica Hartman-Horvitz, Erin Cohen and Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El
Melissa Markowitz and Cari Marderstein
Attendees enjoy a roaming dinner and socializing before the program.
Violinist Mary Beth Ions opens the program with music.
Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El gives welcoming remarks and a prayer to open the program.
Richard and Beverley Uria, outgoing FIDF Ohio chairs, speak about the importance of investing in the IDF.
FIDF Ohio chapter Director Lane Schlessel recognizes the past leaders of FIDF Ohio chapter.
Cpl. Noam Bar David and her grandfather, Avraham Bar David, as they speak about their experience serving in the IDF.
Steve Weil, CEO of FIDF, speaks about FIDF’s over 30 programs and its impact on soldiers and families.
Zohar Raviv, special guest speaker, speaks about Israel’s declaration of independence and the story of the Jewish people.
Jeff and Kathy Cohen, incoming co-chairs, close out the program.
Featured speaker Raviv had previously served as assistant professor of Jewish studies at Oberlin College before becoming the international vice president of educational strategy for Taglit-Birthright Israel. As he took the stage, his speech focused on the story of the Jewish people and the Jewish homeland.
He began with discussing three points from Israel’s Declaration of Independence that he felt were prevalent for the evening. First, that Israel was established as a homeland for all of the Jewish people, in Israel and throughout the diaspora. Second, Israel aspires to be a “state of ideals, not an ideal state,” and he spoke of the difference between the two. And lastly, Israel was established on leadership, which he defines as “the ability to turn the world in which we live into a world in which we believe.”
He then moved on to discuss his perspective as he said there is a “persistent gap” between “our stories as Jews and our narrative as Jews.”
“I believe that as Jewish people, we have a great story to tell,” Raviv said. “The story of the Jewish people is a story of a nation of a people who for thousands of years professed an opposite relationship between number and impact.”
That impact, he said, crosses generations and fields of human interests to make tomorrow better.
“Our narrative, on the other hand, ladies and gentlemen, is oftentimes far removed from our story,” Raviv said. “Because to this day, our narrative is still indebted to a rhetoric of crisis, bloodshed, war, persecution, antisemitism. All of which are important elements in our historic arsenal, but they are not the reason for which we remain Jews.”
Ending his speech as he spoke of the IDF soldiers, he called them “reluctant heroes. They are normal human beings thrust into the threshold of greatness by necessity, not by choice.”