The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Midwest region sent three ice cream trucks to soldiers quarantined on IDF bases in November to show support of the soldiers.
The Ohio chapter helped raise funds to support two of the ice cream trucks, which delivered ice cream bars and sweets to soldiers at the IDF Mazi and the northern command units. Each truck distributed about 3,000 treats a day for three days. Social distancing protocols were followed.
“What could be better at uplifting the spirits of our beloved, brave IDF soldiers than ice cream, the ultimate sweet treat?” Susan and Jeffrey Nash, FIDF Ohio supporters, said in a news release, “Especially in such warm weather and as they are tasked with considerable duties due to the pandemic. We are happy and proud to be able to brighten their days and show them our support.”
FIDF last year assisted about 8,000 soldiers in need by providing aid for basic appliances and furniture, food vouchers, special grants and holiday gift vouchers. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of eligible soldiers for the program increased to nearly 30,000, the release said.
This initiative was made possible by FIDF Ohio supporters, including Sarah Radzeli, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor; Susan and Jeffrey Nash; the Shear family; Barb and Ken Goodman; Stella and Ed Koufman; Carol and Bruce Sherman; the Uria family; Laney and Harold Becker; Marci and Dan Ungar; Arlene and Howard Madorsky; the Schlessel family; and Jackie and Andy Schwab, the release stated.