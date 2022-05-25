The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Ohio chapter will hold its 11th annual Guys Night Out fundraiser June 2 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
The event, which seeks to raise money for the soldiers of the IDF, will support lone soldiers serving in the military without immediate family in Israel, according to Ohio chapter Director Lane Schlessel. Funds will support flights home as well as securing homes for them in Israel. Carrying over from last year’s festivities, the event will also directly support a battalion of soldiers – the Gaza Division and Northern Gaza Brigade. This will be the second of three years that the Ohio chapter has “adopted” this group, providing for “their needs and well-being,” Schlessel told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Festivities include a premium liquor bar, a kosher strolling dinner, cigar lounge, scotch and tequila bar, raffle drawings and casino games. Kosher dietary laws will be observed. Rock the House Entertainment Group will serve as emcee. Chapter chairman Richard Uria is co-chairing the event with Jeff Cohen.
“This has become the premier men’s night in Cleveland and it’s because of their leadership,” Schlessel said. “That is what I am most proud of.”
Following a year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Guys Night Out returned in-person last year to Landerhaven. Knowing they’ll be able to fully celebrate together again, Schlessel said it’s an “incredible feeling.”
“And that’s not just me as director saying it,” he said. “I’m hearing it from the community too. People are excited that were getting back to the norm. Last year, we did two outdoor tents and this year, we’re back inside Landerhaven as well as their outdoor tents.”
Saying the “response has been incredible” and that sponsorship support is on the rise, Schlessel said he doesn’t think attendance will be back at pre-pandemic numbers – but will still be “wonderful” nonetheless.
“The whole team is working hard to make it happen,” he said.
With no specific health regulations in place for the event, Schlessel said attendees are welcome to wear a mask if they want to, and alternatively, don’t have to wear one if they feel comfortable doing so. The only requirement to attend is preregistering, he said, for safety and head-count purposes.
“Other than that, the only requirement is being ready to show up and have a good time,” Schlessel said.
The FIDF Ohio chapter was founded in 1986 and has over 3,000 supporters in Cleveland, Youngstown, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo.