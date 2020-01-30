Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Ohio chapter opened an office in Lyndhurst on Jan. 22, its first full-time office.
About 40 supporters attended a ceremony, which included Rabbi Zushe Greenberg of Solon Chabad, FIDF Ohio chairman Richard Uria, past FIDF Ohio chairman Irwin Haber; FIDF Midwest region executive director Tamir Oppenheim, and FIDF Ohio director Lane Schlessel.
“The surge of support from our incredible donors has enabled us to open an office space and expand our reach throughout Ohio,” Schlessel said. “The addition of the new office, coupled with our development associate, Jill Barron, allows us at FIDF to more effectively carry out our efforts.”