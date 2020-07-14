The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces young leadership division hosted its first national, virtual comedy show June 28 and raised more than $50,000 for the IDF, according to a press release from the organization.
The FIDF is an organization that provides educational, cultural, recreational and social programs that provide hope, purpose and support for the soldiers of the IDF.
The money was raised in a two-week fundraising event that led up to the comedy show, and donations are still being accepted. The funds will help support IDF soldiers who are protecting Israel from both existing external threats and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four comedians performed at the comedy show; Tehran, Wayne Federman, Olga Namer and Matthew Broussard. Young leadership members from across the country also helped emcee the event.