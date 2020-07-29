Scott Spiegle learned about the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces’ IMPACT! Scholarship Program through his parents.
The program grants full four-year scholarships to Israeli combat and combat support soldiers in need, following their military service. Spiegle said his parents, Bonnie and Steve, have been involved for more than 15 years.
“I’ve always had a strong connection to Israel,” said Spiegle.
About five years ago, he and his wife, Shani, decided to sponsor a student.
“I’ve actually had the opportunity to see the soldier on three separate trips to Israel over the last five years and it’s been a great experience and one in which we know we’re really making a difference, having a positive impact on the education of somebody who served Israel in a combat unit and I feel very strongly about supporting this,” said Spiegle, a Pepper Pike resident and member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
Spiegle also serves as chair of the Israel Defense Forces subcommittee of the overseas connections committee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. The first soldier they sponsored recently graduated. Noting it is a $16,000 commitment per soldier over four years, Spiegle said they recently took on another member of the IDF.
“The thing that I think is amazing about it is you’re getting one-on-one matches where you’re directly impacting the life of somebody who is willing to sacrifice so much for our homeland,” Spiegle said. “These are soldiers who come from families where there’s financial need and these are soldiers who served as combat soldiers and were willing to do that. So if we in this country, and in the Diaspora, can have a positive impact to these people who were willing to give so much, it’s a tremendous thing to do.”
Lane A. Schlessel, director of the FIDF Ohio chapter, said, each year, there are about 5,500 applicants for the IMPACT! Scholarship Program, and with its current resources, between 1,200 and 1,500 are offered.
The program will celebrate its 18th anniversary in a virtual event at 2 p.m. EDT from Tel Aviv on Aug. 2.
“Originally we were going to have this celebration in July in Israel with the students and donors who could attend and obviously COVID-19 changed that,” Schlessel said.
He noted more than 2,000 people in Israel have already registered.
Featured dignitaries include Israel President Reuven Rivlin; Education Minister of Israel Yoav Galant; Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi; Alternate Prime Minister of Israel Benny Gantz; and former Defense Minister of Israel Shaul Mofaz.
Featured celebrities include actor and IMPACT! alumni Yaakov Zada Daniel; actor and singer Idan Amedi; and Israeli American Idol winner and IDF soilder Eden Alene.
To register, visit bit.ly/2EtqRm4.