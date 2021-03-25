Israel’s parliamentary election remains in a tight battle between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rivals as about 97% of the nation’s votes have been counted.
As of March 24, Netanyahu and the Likud party, as well as the opposing parties, have been unable to collect at least 61 parliamentary seats required for a majority coalition in the Knesset. The General Elections Committee hopes to count about 450,000 absentee ballots by March 26.
Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C., and a former Clevelander, described the election as one that could easily see a switch in the majority due to the number of absentee votes yet to be counted.
“My initial takeaway is that a large sum of Israelis are tired of Benjamin Netanyahu but can’t figure out who or what should replace him,” Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News March 24. “This is the fourth election in a row where it appears neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the bloc that opposes him have a clear, easy path to a governing majority.”
The March 23 election was Israel’s fourth in two years as the country grapples with the idea of allowing Israel’s longest serving prime minister of 12 years to remain in office. Netanyahu is also on trial for charges of alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases. He is the first serving Israeli prime minister to go on trial, which commenced in February. A possibility exists that a fifth election could be on the horizon.
Even if the Yamina party led by former Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett were to join Netanyahu – a move Bennett has remained quiet about, the Likud party would still fall short, according to The Associated Press.
The Likud party has made efforts to bring right-wing parties to its side, but an unprecedented partnership with the small, conservative Islamic party United Arab List could help elevate Netanyahu to his party’s desired majority Knesset goal. The Arab party holds five seats, and party leader Mansour Abbas said there was a possibility he could side with Netanyahu or a bloc opposing the current prime minister, AP reported.
“Abbas said publicly this morning he’s willing to either negotiate with the Netanyahu bloc or anti-Netanyahu bloc to serve the interests of Israeli Arabs,” Miller said. “Whether or not any Israeli coalition is prepared to actually accept an Arab partner in government, there’s no precedent for it. There’s no precedent for any Israeli party, any Israeli election, producing an outcome that the Arab parties actually participated in a governing coalition.”
Miller said while the polls indicate many Israelis are open to Arab party participation in government, and Israeli Arab polls suggest an increased desire to extend its political voice, right-wing Israeli parties – both on and off Netanyahu’s bloc – would dislike the idea of an Arab partnership.
This election has showcased the ascension of Israel’s right-wing parties, even though Likud amassed the lowest number of seats in any election since 2015, Miller said. Counting all of the right-wing parties – including those in and outside of the coalition – there could be as many as 76 or 77 out of 120 seats belonging to right-wing parties.
“Netanyahu remains the undisputed, unrivaled leader of the Israeli right,” Miller said.
The extreme right represented by the Religious Zionism bloc tallied seven seats, which Miller called “disturbing” due to the bloc’s known racist, homophobic and anti-Arab beliefs.
As the country waits for half-a-million absentee votes from soldiers, diplomats, and Israeli citizens who voted in special COVID-19 polling locations or hospitals to be counted, Israel’s parliamentary election remains in a deadlock.
“The numbers could change,” Miller said. “We’re in for, I think, a prolonged period of coalition negotiations, which may or may not prove successful. There’s a decent chance – unless the numbers change – that by August or September, you could have a fifth election.”