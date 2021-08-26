The fifth suspect in the killing of an 18-year-old University Heights resident who was studying at a yeshiva in Denver was arrested Aug. 25, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police announced Aug. 26 that Samuel Fussell, 19, was taken into custody in Greeley, Colo, in connection with the Aug. 18 death of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg. No charges were announced.
Greeley is about 60 miles from Yeshiva Toras Chaim, where Silverberg was shot. A $27,000 reward was offered to anyone who could help police find Fussell.
The Greeley Police Department said on Aug. 25 its Special Enforcement Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Denver Safe Streets learned Fussell would be in the northern Colorado area and arrested him as he got into a vehicle, according to Denver television station KUSA.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Silverberg was shot multiple times, according to The Denver Post..
Seth James Larhode, 21, Isaiah James Freeman, 18, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19, were arrested Aug. 18. They are all in custody facing multiple charges, including murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault, according to police. They were booked into the Denver Detention Center Aug. 19.
Yeshiva World News reported a vehicle drove up to the yeshiva, opened fire and immediately left the area. Silverberg was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, YWN reported.
Police said Silverberg was not targeted and this was one of several shooting and carjacking incidents around this time.
Police said he was shot at outside of the school but made it inside.
Silverberg, the son of Dena and Mordechai Silverberg, attended Hebrew Academy of Cleveland for eighth grade after the family relocated to Cleveland in 2016.
Silverberg was buried Aug. 19 in Lakewood, N.J.
This is a developing story.