Police are seeking a man in a bank robbery of Fifth Third Bank inside of Dave’s Supermarket at 16820 Harvard Ave. in Cleveland, that occurred March 7.
“At approximately 6:55 p.m. the unknown subject approached the victim teller at Fifth Third with a demand note,” a March 8 news release reads from Cleveland FBI. “The unknown male later fled on foot. As passenger in a black SUV in an unknown direction of travel.”
The subject is described by the FBI as a Black male, unknown age, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, thin build, dark skinned complexion, no visible tattoos or piercings. He was wearing a black/gray hooded sweatshirt, blue in color surgical mask covering his nose and mouth, a black ski mask on top, black jogger pants, dirty white tennis shoes, and had a black/gray book bag with neon green stripes.
The FBI Violent Crime Task Forces and the Cleveland Police Department are seeking any new pertinent information. Those providing assistance can request anonymity when calling the police department or the FBI tip line at 877-324-6446.