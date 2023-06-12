Vintage and antique lovers have a new shopping destination in FIG Chagrin at 23 S. Franklin St. in Chagrin Falls.
“FIG” stands for found inspired goods, which comes from owners Caroline Galloway, Dottie Lofquist and Donna Cody’s love and passion for antique and vintage shopping and collecting, Galloway told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The store opened on April 13.
“I travel for a living, so I always search for treasures,” Galloway said. “It’s in my blood. My parents used to drag me to auctions every weekend and I think that is where it started. (As a group), we were doing shows, having booths here and there, and thought, ‘Why aren’t we doing this in one place?’ FIG was the answer.”
Coming up with the name “over a glass of wine,” Galloway said vintage and antique shopping is not as niche as it used to be.
“The current trend is to mix the eclectic with modern,” she said. “Our store’s slogan is to expect the unexpected, and that change is constant. You won’t find another store like ours.”
As a Chagrin Falls resident, Galloway said she, Loftquist and Cody were attracted to the space because of their connections to the area. Both Loftquist and Cody are local, too. The 4,000-square-foot space spans both floors of the 1920’s brick building. It previously housed Fussy Cleaners.
“Chagrin Falls is such a welcoming community,” Galloway said. “To be honest, we did look at other buildings but nothing felt right until we happened upon this one. It’s right in the village. And it was built in the 1920s. When you’re dealing with vintage and antiques, it is the story of the building that adds to that.”
With FIG Chagrin’s wide and varied collection, Galloway said there is something for everyone – even if they aren’t looking for it. The store houses three community vintage and antique vendors, including Natalie Fox and her daughter, Jillian Crawford.
“We offer such a unique assortment that anyone who comes here will find something that sparks their interest,” she said, noting items range from furniture, lighting, decorative items and textiles, to European antiques, items with Asian and Indian influences, modern boho items, sustainable rustic farmhouse-style pieces, ironwork and religious artifacts.
Fox told the CJN she and her daughter feel “extremely flattered” and “very lucky” to be in the store.
“Our story is similar (to FIG Chagrin’s origins),” said Fox, who lives in Solon. “We were doing markets, had a booth set up here and there. So, we’re thrilled to be invited. It truly was a no-brainer to say yes.”
As a mother-daughter duo, Fox said they frequently hunt for vintage and antique items together. Often, it proves difficult to not keep stuff for themselves over adding them to FIG Chagrin’s wares, she added.
“We both share a love of interior design, and love going to markets and doing sourcing together,” Fox said. “We love looking for creative, different things you can’t find anywhere else. We share that love, and doing it together is so fun. ... (FIG Chagrin) is different all the time, so come often to see what people bring. Us vendors are even eying each other’s stuff.”
Galloway said the passion for the business, and the general art of antiquing, comes from how different each experience is.
“It’s all about finding those pieces that are unusual and unique,” Galloway said. “When you go on a hunt and find the unusual, you get so excited. It’s those one-of-a-kind pieces you want to find. You can go anywhere and find 18 distressed white boxes, but that’s not what we look for. We want items with a story behind it.”
As the business continues to grow, Galloway said she and her partners will continue to look for ways to innovate. Starting June 21, FIG Chagrin will do sales on Facebook Live. And by July, the store will start hosting Meet the Maker nights, where each event will focus on an individual artist or creator.
“We just want to be more than a shop, we want to be a destination,” Galloway said.
Business hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. An appointment is required for those wanting to visit at other hours. To make an appointment, call the store at 440-600-2016 and leave a message with your visit request.