With over 500 campers and counselors in attendance, Camp Wise celebrated its final Shabbat of the summer season Aug. 4.
Camp Wise, a 116-year-old Jewish camp in Claridon Township and department of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, had two sessions this summer starting June 14 and ending July 12 and July 16 to Aug. 6.
Shabbat is a favorite part of camp for Camp Wise director Rabbi Dan Utley, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“I love the way we come into Shabbat on Friday afternoon with the Shabbat Walk all around camp with the music and singing,” Utley said.
This summer, camper population grew 20% and new programing was introduced, including video design, graphic design and music production, he said.
Camp Wise is not just for people from Cleveland, there are campers and staff from all over, Utley said. There were 23 Israeli staff members and other staff members from the United Kingdom and South America this season along with campers from under-served camp communities where there is no overnight camp option and there is an active JCC community, Utley said.
Ezra Suldan is one of the assistant directors with a focus on programming and camper recruitment during the off-season who moved from Baltimore to work after finishing undergraduate school at Yale University in New Haven, Conn.
“I had heard really great things about Camp Wise from a number of people and it was the right job at the right place at the right time,” Suldan told the CJN.
Registration opens for returning campers Aug. 29 and for new campers Sept. 5. To register, visit bit.ly/3qfdGxs.