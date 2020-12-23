We hid gelt throughout the Chanukah issue of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News.
The following winners were selected randomly from among those who found all 19 pieces of gelt. Each will each receive a $25 gift card to a local merchant.
The deadline was extended to allow more time to enter due to postal delays of the CJN in the Cleveland suburbs.
• Susan Gottesman of Beachwood
• Robert Berkowitz of Cleveland
• Susan Pomerantz of Columbus
• Rhonda Weithman of Columbus
See if you can find all 19 pieces of gelt in the Chanukah issue.