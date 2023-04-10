The Fine Arts Association in Willoughby, in collaboration with the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, is preparing to stage a production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” from April 21 to April 30.
The original 1955 stage play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett was adapted from the posthumously published 1947 book, “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank. The FAA’s production is a new adaptation of that 1955 stage play by Wendy Kesselman. Directed by FAA programming coordinator Ann Hedger, the cast of the 120-minute production includes Maddie Halapy as Anne and actor George Roth as her father, Otto.
The collaboration with the Maltz Museum comes with tours for the cast and crew, promotion through the museum and a display in the FAA lobby throughout the duration of the production.
“We are so excited for the work that is being done in Lake County through the FAA, and are pleased we can be a resource to support this production of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank,” Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations at the Maltz Museum, told the Cleveland Jewish News, adding that the museum is glad the organization is accessing its resources ahead of the production.
David Malinowski, the Roger and Anne Clapp Chair of Performing Arts at FAA, told the Cleveland Jewish News the organization decided to stage “The Diary of Anne Frank” as a way to further its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. FAA also staged the story “several years ago” as a youth production, but the April run is its first time “staging it as intended with age-appropriate actors playing the roles,” Malinowski said.
“In a more parochial county like Lake County, this is one of the many steps we’re taking to diversify our offerings,” said Malinowski, who has been the Roger and Anne Clapp Chair for Performing Arts for seven and a half years. “It’s such an iconic, beautiful and tragic story. I am reminded of the quote, ‘Those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it.’ It’s an important story to keep telling and to remember this did happen.”
Drawing a parallel to the struggles many LGBTQIA+ preteens and teenagers are facing right now, Malinowski said the coming-of-age aspect and the feeling of being othered by society is something “that can always resonate.”
“There is a similar fear and uncertainty in their minds as is present in Anne’s,” he said.
Hedger, who has been with the FAA for 30 years and describes herself as “kind of a lifer,” said directing “The Diary of Anne Frank” was a “bucket list” opportunity. For 20-plus years, Hedger has directed a show every season for the FAA.
“I love doing shows that are complicated and are dramas, and ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ has been a dream of mine to direct for a while,” she said. “I feel pretty honored to take on this project.”
Hedger said her take on the story not only focuses on the horrors of the Holocaust but also the nuances surrounding Anne’s life and her relationships during the over two years she was in hiding.
“I want to make sure audiences understand not just the horror they went through, but what life was really like for them,” she said. “The relationships are really important because that is what makes it relatable. They weren’t just Jews, they were people with lives, loves and relationships that were all forced into this horrifying situation. We’re looking to showcase those anecdotes of joy and family that they build in those years - making the best out of their situation.”
Focusing on the inherent human aspect of Anne’s story, Hedger said it helps viewers “see people, not just names in history.”
“We have to remember, so the only way to remember is to face that history head-on and use it to try and make the future better,” she said. “I have also learned as much, as a Polish Catholic girl. Yes, I know the story, but never dug into it much. So, doing this show has really given me a whole different perspective.”